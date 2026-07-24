Pune CNG dealers threaten sales halt, blame gas supplier for pressure issue

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CNG dealers across Pune have threatened to stop gas sales within 24 hours if Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), the city’s CNG distributor, does not resolve a month-long issue of low pipeline pressure that has slowed dispensing at stations, resulting in long queues and traffic congestion.
The Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP) said the problem has persisted for over a month, affecting stations across the city. Dealers claimed that vehicles waiting for fuel have been forced to queue up on roads outside stations, leading to congestion and complaints from traffic authorities.
The association said dealers are facing financial losses as well as public anger over delays that they claim are beyond their control.
According to PDAP, MNGL has not issued any public communication explaining the reason behind the low pressure or the steps being taken to resolve it.
“For over a month, CNG dealers have been paying the price for a failure that is entirely beyond their control,” said Dhruv Ruparel, president of PDAP. “Members are facing financial losses, public resentment and action from authorities despite the issue being related to the gas supply network.”
PDAP has demanded that MNGL restore normal gas pressure across its pipeline network, issue a public advisory informing consumers about the problem, and communicate with the District Collector, District Supply Officer, Pune Police and Traffic Police that the congestion is linked to the supply issue.
The association has given MNGL a 24-hour deadline. If the problem is not resolved, PDAP said dealers in affected areas will stop CNG sales until normal supply conditions return.
“Dealers cannot be expected to indefinitely bear financial losses, public resentment and administrative action arising from deficiencies in MNGL’s gas distribution network,” the association said.