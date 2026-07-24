Pune CNG dealers threaten sales halt, blame gas supplier for pressure issue

The association said dealers are facing financial losses as well as public anger over delays that they claim are beyond their control. (File Photo)

CNG dealers across Pune have threatened to stop gas sales within 24 hours if Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), the city’s CNG distributor, does not resolve a month-long issue of low pipeline pressure that has slowed dispensing at stations, resulting in long queues and traffic congestion.

The Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP) said the problem has persisted for over a month, affecting stations across the city. Dealers claimed that vehicles waiting for fuel have been forced to queue up on roads outside stations, leading to congestion and complaints from traffic authorities.

The association said dealers are facing financial losses as well as public anger over delays that they claim are beyond their control.