Pune: CM’s appearance at roadshow causes 2-hour-long traffic jam

CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ visit to Bhosari on Thursday evening, to take part in a roadshow for BJP candidate Mahesh Landge, caused a traffic jam that lasted for nearly two hours and inconvenienced thousands of commuters.

Advertising

Fadnavis, who arrived for the roadshow at around 6.30 pm, garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and left the venue in less than 10 minutes. He waved to the cheering crowd but did not speak a word, leaving the large gathering disappointed.

Hours before the chief minister’s arrival at the venue — a spot below the flyover where the roadshow was going to kick off — all roads leading to Bhosari chowk were blocked with barricades by the traffic police. Though the flyover was open for vehicles, traffic from Nashik Phata was blocked at signals on the way, leading to a massive jam. Similarly, traffic coming from Chakan slowed down on the Nashik highway, all the way up to Bhosari.

Commuters stuck in the traffic snarl questioned the logic of organising the event at an arterial road. Some of them were seen having angry arguments with traffic police. Many commuters on the Nashik highway were clueless about why the traffic was halted.

Advertising

When asked why the BJP was given permission to hold the show on the road, Police Sub-Inspector S Jadhav refused to comment. He, however, claimed police had managed traffic “effectively”.

Vendors and traders at Bhosari chowk said they were asked to close down their businesses at 4 pm.”We barely earn Rs 100-200 the entire day. We lost our earnings of half-a-day as we were asked to close down,” said Sangeeta Agarwal, a vendor.

After the rally, commuters were seen desperately looking for autorickshaws and buses, with the relentless downpour adding to the confusion. “I stay in Katraj… currently, there is not a single bus here,” said R K Saroday, an employee of a private firm in Bhosari.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday expelled the party’s PCMC corporator Shekhar Ovhal, who is contesting as a rebel from Pimpri reserved constituency. The BJP has fielded Gautam Chabukswar of the Shiv Sena from Pimpri seat.