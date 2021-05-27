scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Pune: Cloudy sky conditions and very light rain on Friday, says IMD

Shivajinagar recorded 33.7 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 34 degrees on Thursday, which was 2 degrees short of normal for this time of the year.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: May 27, 2021 8:15:03 pm
Pune weather today, Pune rain, Pune weather May 20, Pune weather traffic, pune news, indian expressLight rain and cloudy skies could hover over Pune on Friday. (Express photo: Ashish Kale/Representational)

Light rain and cloudy skies could hover over Pune on Friday. As a result, the night temperatures are likely to see a spike during the next three days.

Meanwhile, Pune continued to record a below-normal day-time temperature.

Currently, there is no active weather system over Maharashtra.

The maximum temperature is expected over the city on Thursday is 36 degrees and the minimum temperature is 24

degrees Celsius.

#Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 28, 2021

Pune city AQI – 60 – Satisfactory

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

