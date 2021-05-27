Pune: Cloudy sky conditions and very light rain on Friday, says IMD

Light rain and cloudy skies could hover over Pune on Friday. (Express photo: Ashish Kale/Representational)

Light rain and cloudy skies could hover over Pune on Friday. As a result, the night temperatures are likely to see a spike during the next three days.

Meanwhile, Pune continued to record a below-normal day-time temperature.

Shivajinagar recorded 33.7 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 34 degrees on Thursday, which was 2 degrees short of normal for this time of the year.

Currently, there is no active weather system over Maharashtra.

The maximum temperature is expected over the city on Thursday is 36 degrees and the minimum temperature is 24

degrees Celsius.

#Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 28, 2021

Pune city AQI – 60 – Satisfactory

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune