Pune: Cloudy skies and some rain likely on Monday

Partially cloudy conditions will prevail over Pune city on Monday with the possibility of light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours).

Due to such overcast sky conditions, the maximum temperatures will fall and settle close to 29 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature is 22.9 degrees.

Presently, Maharashtra is under the influence of strong westerly winds blowing over the low levels, which will cause enhanced rainfall over many parts of the state this week.

Rainfall recorded over the past 24-hours in Pune district was Indapur – 38mm, National Defence Academy – 11mm and Ambegaon – 2.6mm whereas all other areas including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad city limits remained largely dry.

Presently, Pune’s rainfall (Shivajinagar) is 19 per cent short of normal for this time of the season. The city has so far recorded 167.1mm since June 1.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 12, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

Pune city AQI – 60 – Satisfactory

