scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Most read

Pune: Cloudy skies and light rain likely today

Pune weather forecast: Pune's maximum temperature will be around 33 to 34 degrees on Wednesday, but the minimum temperature will continue to remain above normal and settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 2, 2021 9:24:35 am
Pune rains, Pune weather today, Pune weather prediction today, IMD Pune, pune news, pune latest news, pune today news, pune local news, new pune news, latest pune newsThere were some drizzles reported in some areas of Pune on Tuesday evening.

Pune will witness cloudy sky conditions on Wednesday, with a possibility of light intensity rain in the afternoon hours.

The city’s maximum temperature will be around 33 to 34 degrees on Wednesday, but the minimum temperature will continue to remain above normal and settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

As the city continues to experience moisture incursion due to moderately strong westerly winds, the relative humidity level recorded at Shivajinagar was 87 per cent.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There were some drizzles reported in some areas of Pune on Tuesday evening, with rainfall measuring 0.4mm at Lohegaon and some traces at Shivajinagar.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Pune city was 37, which comes under the category ‘Satisfactory’.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 02, 2021:

Click here for more
Pune rains, Pune weather today, Pune weather prediction today, IMD Pune, pune news, pune latest news, pune today news, pune local news, new pune news, latest pune news (Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 02: Latest News

Advertisement