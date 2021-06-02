Pune: Cloudy skies and light rain likely today

There were some drizzles reported in some areas of Pune on Tuesday evening.

Pune will witness cloudy sky conditions on Wednesday, with a possibility of light intensity rain in the afternoon hours.

The city’s maximum temperature will be around 33 to 34 degrees on Wednesday, but the minimum temperature will continue to remain above normal and settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

As the city continues to experience moisture incursion due to moderately strong westerly winds, the relative humidity level recorded at Shivajinagar was 87 per cent.

There were some drizzles reported in some areas of Pune on Tuesday evening, with rainfall measuring 0.4mm at Lohegaon and some traces at Shivajinagar.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Pune city was 37, which comes under the category ‘Satisfactory’.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 02, 2021:

