Pune: Cloudy skies expected tomorrow, temperature to remain around 37 degrees

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 3, 2021 8:20:22 pm
With hot conditions building over Pune city, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar on Wednesday was 36.2 degrees Celsius whereas Lohegaon reported 36.4 degree Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear sky conditions to dominate on Thursday over the city. However, overcast sky conditions could develop during the afternoon hours and could bring marginally cooler weather.
The day temperatures shall hover close to 37 degrees, whereas the minimum temperature would range between 16 – 18 degree Celsius.
