scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Latest news

Pune: Cloudy skies expected tomorrow, temperature to remain around 37 degrees

During the afternoon hours on Thursday, overcast sky conditions could develop and could bring marginally cooler weather.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 3, 2021 8:20:22 pm
The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear sky conditions to dominate on Thursday over the city. (File photo)

With hot conditions building over Pune city, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar on Wednesday was 36.2 degrees Celsius whereas Lohegaon reported 36.4 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear sky conditions to dominate on Thursday over the city. However, overcast sky conditions could develop during the afternoon hours and could bring marginally cooler weather.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 04, 2021. (Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

The day temperatures shall hover close to 37 degrees, whereas the minimum temperature would range between 16 – 18 degree Celsius.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement