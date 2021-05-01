Pune: Cloudy conditions likely on Sunday, says IMD

The maximum temperature over the city would be about 37 degrees whereas the minimum temperature would settle at 21 degrees on Sunday.

It was a cooler day than the usual beginning of May over Pune. The day temperatures fell below normal with Shivajinagar recording a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees and Lohegaon 37.1 degrees on Saturday.

As per the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), partly cloudy sky conditions would prevail over most of Sunday. Post afternoon, there are chances of overcast conditions and light rain.

As per the location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast for May 2, 2021, Pune stood in the “Satisfactory” category with its AQI at 73.