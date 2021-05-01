Pune: Cloudy conditions likely on Sunday, says IMD

May 1, 2021 9:33:27 pm
It was a cooler day than the usual beginning of May over Pune. The day temperatures fell below normal with Shivajinagar recording a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees and Lohegaon 37.1 degrees on Saturday.
As per the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), partly cloudy sky conditions would prevail over most of Sunday. Post afternoon, there are chances of overcast conditions and light rain.
– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.
The maximum temperature over the city would be about 37 degrees whereas the minimum temperature would settle at 21 degrees on Sunday.
As per the location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast for May 2, 2021, Pune stood in the “Satisfactory” category with its AQI at 73.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-