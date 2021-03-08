Pune: Clouds bring relief to residents reeling under heat

Both Shivajinagar and Lohegaon stations recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degree Celsius on Monday.

Clouds were a respite for the residents of Pune on Monday afternoon who have been reeling under the heat.

Meanwhile, the air quality index of Pune is expected to be 97 — which falls under the “satisfactory” category — on Tuesday.

Location-wise Air Quality Index forecast for Pune. (Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune) Location-wise Air Quality Index forecast for Pune. (Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, Tuesday’s maximum temperature will be around 37 degree Celsius whereas the minimum will be close to 16 degree Celsius. The humidity levels on Tuesday will be approximately 60 per cent during the morning hours.