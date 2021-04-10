Pune : Cloudiness, light rain bring pleasant weather

The officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast a warm night on Sunday, with the minimum temperature likely to be 22 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius. (File Photo)

Overcast sky conditions experienced all through Saturday in Pune city gave way for very light intensity rainfall after 4.30pm which lasted for less than an hour.

The air quality improved and remained in the ‘Satisfactory’ category on the day, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 90.

The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 37.6 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 37.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Due to cloudy conditions owing to the wind discontinuity observed over southern Maharashtra and the presence of a trough between Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu, the weather for Pune on Sunday, too, will be cloudy with possibility of light rainfall.

The officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast a warm night on Sunday, with the minimum temperature likely to be 22 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 11, 2021

Pune city – 99 – Satisfactory