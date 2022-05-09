Pune trader gets rags instead of new clothes for order worth Rs 3 lakh

A cloth trader from the Raviwar Peth area of Pune was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 3 lakh as bags full of rags were delivered to him instead of new clothing against an order placed to a supplier.

A first information report (FIR) in this case has been registered based on the complaint by cloth trader Ayaz Nazeer Momin (36), who runs a business in the Kapadganj area of Raviwar Peth, which is a hub of cloth trade in Pune city.

Momin said in his complaint that a few days ago he had placed an order to a wholesale trader to supply various new clothing lines and paid him Rs 3 lakh at the time. Last week, a transporter dropped off five stacks of clothes and when opened, those contained old clothes, he told the police.

An official from the Faraskhana police station said that they had launched a probe based on transactions made with the wholesale dealer, accounts used by him for receiving money and the contact details.