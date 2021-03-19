Pune: Another round of admissions for vacant Class XI seats on March 26

At a time when the academic year is nearly coming to a close and junior colleges are preparing to conduct year-end examinations, the Deputy Director of Education, Pune has issued a notification that yet another round of admissions would take place on March 26 for vacant Class XI seats.

Despite many rounds of admission, there is a section of students who have not been given a single allotment, and the current round is meant only for those students, the notification stated. It has come under criticism for its bad timing.

Admissions are usually completed by July-end, and the academic session comes to an end by April the next year to enable Class XII classes to begin on time. This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and later due to the Maratha reservations issue, there was an inordinate delay in Class XI admissions which finally took place in January before classes began.

Colleges have since been on a fast forward mode, trying to cover as much of the syllabus is possible. More importantly, colleges have only been able to teach the theory portion since practicals cannot be conducted as colleges are shut owing to the pandemic.

As junior colleges are grappling with these uncertainties, the announcement of yet another round of admissions has them baffled.

“Yes, we agree that all students must get a fair chance and many students didn’t get a single allotment. But for all practical purposes, what are they going to learn in a month’s time? In April, junior colleges will be conducting Class XII exams since the board has already declared the schedule, that leaves barely one month for academics for Class XI. So, are these admissions taking place only to show numbers, or for any real learning for students?” questioned a principal of a junior college.

At St Mira’s College for Girls, principal Gulshan Gidwani said classes had started in January for Class XI and by early April, they were anticipating end year examinations. “We have to keep in mind that Class XI is a preparatory year for the next year’s board examinations. We have to finish the syllabus and exams in time to allow Class XII classes to begin as per schedule,” she said.

Meanwhile, the notification states that on March 26, a first-come-first-serve (FCFS) round of admissions would be conducted for students who never got any allotment to Class XI in any college and there would be no further rounds of admissions post that round.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.