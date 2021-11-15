Pune: Class IX student attempts world record with ‘largest number’ of origami seals

A Class IX student at Symbiosis School in Pune’s Prabhat Road, has attempted a Guinness World Record by creating over 2,100 paper models of seals using origami, the Japanese art of paper-folding. Aryan Kashikar single-handedly created the paper models of the semi-aquatic marine mammal over a span of 11 months before showcasing them on Children’s Day. With this endeavour, he aims to break the earlier record of 2,000 paper models of seals.

His creations were on display at the school in Tricolour format, the total size of the display being 18 ft x 36 ft, with each model approximately 3 inches in size. “I decided to choose the theme of seals to spread the message of ‘Save Seals, Save Nature’ as millions of seals are killed for their valuable meat, blubber and pelts which has led to a decline in their population. I made these models in Tricolour to signify ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,” Kashikar said.

His parents Pradnya and Amit Kashikar introduced him to origami in Class II to keep him away from new-age distractions like television and mobile phone games. They eventually found that his interest in the Japanese art form helped him to be more organised, focused and confident.

Later, Kashikar developed his origami skills by watching YouTube videos of Jeremy Shafer, Jo Nakashima and Satoshi Kamiya. Origami Mitra, an informal group of origami enthusiasts in the city also helped nurture his talent. He has also started giving lessons in origami to school and college-going students, besides corporate professionals.

As per norms set by the Guinness authorities for an official World Record attempt, Kashikar’s work was inspected by origami domain expert Swati Dharmadhikari, who happens to be a core committee member of Origami Mitra and has over 25 years of experience in origami. Advocate Shrikant Dalvi and Advocate Dipali Dumbre were the judges for this process.

Besides using best quality origami paper, all the models were made as per the folds prescribed in the ISBN book ‘Animal Origami for Enthusiasts’ by John Montroll.

Apart from his parents, Kashikar received support from Veena Havanurkar, Headmistress of Symbiosis School, Dr S S Thigale, Director of Symbiosis Sports Centre, and Ashish Khaladkar who helped in designing the display layout.