Pune: 30-year-old man preparing for competitive exams found dead, suicide suspected

A 30-year-old man, who was preparing for competitive and state civil services examinations, was found dead at his rented apartment in the Navi Peth area of Pune, said the police who recovered a purported suicide note which suggested that failure to clear the exams was the reason behind his death.

Officials from the Vishrambag police station identified the deceased as Trigun Kawale, hailing from the Jalna district of Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Kawale did not go to his usual study sessions with others preparing for the exams from the same area. Some fellow students who went to check on him in the evening found his door locked and he was not responding to their calls. They informed the police who broke open the door later.

“He was found dead. The primary investigation points to death by suicide. We found a note which suggests that he took the extreme step after having failed to clear competitive and civil services exams. We have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to his death,” said senior inspector Sunil Mane, in-charge of the Vishrambag police station.

Officials said that Kawale came to Pune a couple of years ago and recently appeared for the preliminary examination of a state government public service recruitment.