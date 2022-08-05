scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

After spending a year and Rs 50 lakh, PCMC was ready for civic polls; but it may now have to start afresh

The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to go with the four-member ward system for civic polls, setting aside the decision on the three-member system taken by the MVA government. This means the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation may have to repeat the entire process of poll preparation.

Written by Manoj Dattatrye More | Pune |
August 5, 2022 1:36:32 pm
"If the four-member ward system is implemented, PCMC will have 128 corporators." (File Photo)

For one full year, over 800 election department employees of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) toiled round the clock to prepare for this year’s PCMC elections. Besides, the civic body had to shell out nearly Rs 50 lakh to put things in place. However, it now appears that their efforts were in vain as they will have to repeat the entire exercise following the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision to revert to the four-member ward system as in 2017. This also means that the PCMC is staring at a fresh expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.

On Wednesday, the state Cabinet decided to go with the four-member ward system for civic elections across the state, setting aside the decision on the three-member system taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last year.

Civic officials said so far they have not received any intimation from the State Election Commission (SEC) in this regard. “We are awaiting further instructions from the State Election Commission,” assistant municipal commissioner Balasaheb Khandekar, who heads the PCMC’s election department, told The Indian Express on Friday.

Also Read |The loneliness of being: In Pune, a new play touches upon essential questions of existence

Under the three-member ward system, PCMC was supposed to have 139 corporators. “If the four-member ward system is implemented, PCMC will have 128 corporators. In 2017, there were 32 wards or ‘prabhags’. Each of them elected four corporators. For the 2022 elections, we had demarcated 46 wards,” said Khandekar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

PCMC election officials said once the SEC conveys its decision, they will have to get down to the whole exercise of demarcation of wards, preparing voters’ list and conducting a draw of lots for reserving wards for various categories. “As I said, we are awaiting the SEC’s directives. As soon as we get it, we will get down to the task,” said Khandekar.

PCMC officials said over 800 civic election department employees worked to update the voters’ list as per the 2011 Census, drawing new boundaries of wards, taking up objections and suggestions, drawing lots for reservation. “This exercise started last year and it took us almost one year to complete it. We did not even take our weekly offs. We worked on Saturdays and Sundays as well and on public holidays… We are today in a position to hold the elections any time,” said Khandekar.

Election officials said the PCMC has made a provision of Rs 10 crore for conducting the 2022 civic elections. “For the three-member ward system we spent nearly Rs 50 lakh and there is a possibility that PCMC will have to spend another Rs 50 lakh for the whole exercise,” officials said. The major part of the expenditure was for printing the voters’ list, which cost the PCMC as much as Rs 27 lakh, they said.

More from Pune

Raising doubts over the new election system, NCP spokesperson Yogesh Behl said, “The issue of civic elections is before the Supreme Court. In its last order, the court had asked the SEC to announce civic elections in two weeks. It is clear that the court does not want any more delay in holding the civic elections. Therefore, I don’t think the Supreme Court will approve the latest state government decision. If the decision is implemented, it would mean further delay in conducting the elections which, I am sure, the SC will not like.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 01:36:32 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

5

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
Inflation has peaked and will moderate, says RBI Governor

Inflation has peaked and will moderate, says RBI Governor

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest
In Lok Sabha

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest

FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

China military drills are ‘significant escalation’, says Blinken

China military drills are ‘significant escalation’, says Blinken

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'
Express Adda

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement