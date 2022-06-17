Pune civic polls: Draft electoral roll to be out on June 23, voters may raise issues till July 1

The election department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in process of finalising the electoral roll for the forthcoming civic polls and would be seeking suggestions and objections to the same. Voters can resolve issues pertaining to the same from June 23 to July 1.

“The eligible voters already enrolled with the State Election Commission by May 31 will get an opportunity to verify their inclusion in the electoral roll. They can raise their objections or suggestions if they have issues,” said Yashwantrao Mane, in charge of the PMC election department.

He said the draft electoral roll will be published on June 23 on the PMC website, ward offices and the civic election department office. “Citizens can verify their name and if they find any clerical mistake or if they find their name in the electoral roll of another ward, they can register their objection,” Mane said, adding that the civic election department would make the necessary changes.

Moreover, if the voter notices that the name is missing from the electoral roll prepared by the PMC, but exists in the electoral roll of the Election Commission of India, they should raise their objection, he said, adding that such names would be added to the PMC roll.

Voters who find their names missing from the electoral roll have a genuine concern, Mane said. “The electors should go through the draft electoral roll and verify their name and electoral area so that they can get their concerns resolved in time,” he added. The final electoral roll would be published on July 9 after considering suggestions and objections.

According to the State Election Commission, citizens completing 18 years on January 1 this year are eligible to enrol with the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, for voting in the civic polls, one has to enrol in the ECI’s electoral roll before May 31.

As per the 2011 census, the city’s population is 35,56,824, including 4,80,017 from Schedule Caste and 41,561 from Schedule Tribe category. The PMC will have 173 corporators to be elected from 57 three-member electoral panels and one two-member electoral panel. There will be 23 corporators from SC quota and two from ST quota. Of the 173 corporators, 87 will be women as per the 50 per cent reservation for women in civic bodies in the state.