Pune: Civic official in charge of contact tracing process tests positive

A number of senior corporators in PMC, including Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and leader of opposition Dipali Dhumal, have tested positive for Covid-19. Mohol has recovered from the infection since then. (Representational) A number of senior corporators in PMC, including Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and leader of opposition Dipali Dhumal, have tested positive for Covid-19. Mohol has recovered from the infection since then. (Representational)

Pune Municipal Corporation’s Assistant Medical Officer Vaishali Jadhav, who is in-charge of the process of contact tracing of patients and leads the largest team in the civic body’s fight against the infection, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

While as many as 250 civic staff have tested positive till now, Jadhav is the senior-most civic official among them.

She has been involved in the PMC’s fight against Covid-19 from the beginning, and her responsibilities included supervising the process of contact tracing and door-to-door surveys.

Jadhav has not only attended meetings in civic buildings convened by senior officers and teams of central as well as state governments, she has also held meetings at ward levels to monitor the process of contact tracing.

In the PMC main building, 12 civic staffers have tested positive for the virus.

A number of senior corporators in PMC, including Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and leader of opposition Dipali Dhumal, have tested positive for Covid-19. Mohol has recovered from the infection since then.

Meanwhile, civic health chief Ramchandra Hankare has gone on medical leave for 10 days after he complained of uneasiness.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.