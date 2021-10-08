Pune civic hospital gets oxygen plant, Honeywell to set up 9 more across country

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of Honeywell, has decided to set up 10 oxygen generation plants of 600 litres per minute (LPM) capacity in government hospitals across India. In Maharashtra, these plants are being set up in Pune, Ratnagiri and Solapur districts to support healthcare infrastructure in preparation for an anticipated third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its first oxygen plant was inaugurated at PMC-run Late Droupadabai Murlidhar Khedekar Hospital, Bopodi on Thursday.

Each plant will be able to cater to the needs of a hospital with more than 150 intensive care units (ICU) beds .The oxygen generated on site will be directly supplied to hospital beds, including those in ICUs.

“Honeywell is pleased to partner with the government to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the collective efforts to manage patient care during the pandemic,” said Ashish Gaikwad, President, Honeywell India. “Timely and adequate oxygen supply can help save lives and is an essential medical aid for COVID-19 patients. We are pleased to announce the setting up of 10 oxygen generation plants of 600 liters per minute (LPM) each in remote districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand to enable inclusive healthcare for all.”

This initiative is a part of HHSIF’s commitment to set up 10 oxygen generation plants under the supervision of Americares, across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the company said in a release.

“Honeywell’s support has been focused and timely. These oxygen generation plants will help save lives during COVID-19 crisis and will serve to improve the quality of critical care at the government health facilities for years to come,” said Shripad Desai, MD and Country Director, Americares.

Honeywell is also funding the annual maintenance contracts of these plants for two years to ensure they function smoothly after the one-year warranty period has lapsed.

The oxygen generation plant at Bopodi was inaugurated in the presence of several government officials including Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor, .Sunita Wadekar, Deputy Mayor, Pune; Vikram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner and Hemant Rasne, Standing Committee Chairman, PMC.

“The Pune Municipal Corporation has been actively working on a contingency plan for a possible third wave. In the last few months, we have received great support from Honeywell in helping our efforts to contain the pandemic and enhance the healthcare infrastructure through multiple actions like setting up COVID Care Centers, oxygen concentrators and medical supplies. We are pleased with the latest support of setting up an oxygen generation plant for the Pune hospital that helps with a sustainable solution for the long term,” the Mayor said. He further added, “It is thoughtful of Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation to help Pune become self-reliant in the fight against the pandemic.”

Kumar said,“As we know, the city has been the worst hit due to the heavy caseload of the pandemic and we are continuously fighting to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure. We have been well supported by Honeywell and they have done some exemplary work in the last few months to support us in our endeavor to build better healthcare infrastructure. The oxygen generation plant donated by Honeywell has helped in bringing life-saving oxygen supply to patients in Pune.”