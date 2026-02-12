Pune civic body to upgrade civic slaughterhouse with World Bank support

With World Bank support, the Pune civic body has decided to reconstruct the slaughterhouse at Kondhwa at a cost of Rs 9.77 crore after demolishing the existing structure.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
Feb 12, 2026
The reconstruction of the slaughterhouse will be done as per the norms of The Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) of the World Bank.
“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had set up a slaughterhouse for big and small sized animals at Kondhwa. The slaughterhouse needs upgrades for which the World Bank has sanctioned Rs 9.77 crore to the civic body,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The civic body appointed Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services Ltd as the consultant for the project. The reconstruction of the slaughterhouse will be done as per the norms of The Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) of the World Bank. “The World Bank is in favour of additional expenditure for the project to reconstruct the slaughter house as per the norms. It is approved by the World Bank as the proposal was sent through SMART,” he said. SMART is the state government owned Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation project unit.

The consultant Mitcon has conveyed that the estimated project cost is Rs 8.70 crore excluding 18 percent GST. The proposal also includes expenditure of Rs 21 lakh for demolition of the existing slaughterhouse and is 2.5 percent of the overall project cost.

PMC Veterinary Officer Sarika Punde said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had served notice to PMC for the pollution caused due to effluents released from the slaughter house. “The PMC has improved the performance of the Effluent Treatment Plant at slaughter houses. But the slaughter house is too old so it needs to be upgraded and made capable of handling more animals in a day from 100 to 200,” she said.

If the slaughterhouse is reconstructed as per APEDA norms then the facility will be of the best standards where meat packaging can be done for products of export quality, said Punde.

The hygienic conditions at the new slaughterhouse will further encourage a maximum of vendors to use it efficiently, she said, adding that the nearby local bodies are already seeking permission to send licensed vendors to use the facility, but at present denied permission.

