Pune civic body to upgrade civic slaughterhouse with World Bank support

“The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had set up a slaughterhouse for big and small sized animals at Kondhwa. The slaughterhouse needs upgrades for which the World Bank has sanctioned Rs 9.77 crore to the civic body,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The civic body appointed Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services Ltd as the consultant for the project. The reconstruction of the slaughterhouse will be done as per the norms of The Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) of the World Bank. “The World Bank is in favour of additional expenditure for the project to reconstruct the slaughter house as per the norms. It is approved by the World Bank as the proposal was sent through SMART,” he said. SMART is the state government owned Balasaheb Thackeray Agribusiness and Rural Transformation project unit.