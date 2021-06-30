Pune civic body to take Covid vaccination drive to slums

With vaccine hesitancy and internet inaccessibility hampering Covid vaccination, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take its drive to slums to inoculate all eligible residents as early as possible.

The civic administration has set a target of inoculating 4,66,313 slum dwellers above the age of 18 years in 390 slums across the city.

“The PMC will soon start vaccination at doorstep in all slums of the city,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner.

Accordingly, the slums department has been entrusted with the responsibility of identifying eligible residents of slums, collecting their name, Aadhar number and phone number.

There are a total of 390 slums, including 269 notified slums, in Pune. A total of 7,40,180 people are residing in a total of 1,40,846 huts in the 390 slums. A target of 63 per cent coverage of the slum population, which amounts to 4,66,313 people, has been set for the vaccination drive in slums.

“The ward offices have to identify civic cultural halls, community halls and schools existing in the slums for setting up vaccination booths. The information has to be collected by July 5,” Agarwal said, adding that zonal office and ward offices have to provide three rooms, computer, printer, internet connection and required furniture at the booths.

Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer and in-charge of the vaccination drive, said that the civic health department would provide the doctors, nurses and vaccines after the ward offices provide information of their preparedness in setting up the booths in slums.

Avinash Sapkal, deputy municipal commissioner and in-charge of civic slum rehabilitation department, said the deputed civic staff have to work under the civic vaccination officer for executing the vaccination drive in slums. “Any of the deputed civic staff failing to report for the given responsibility will face disciplinary action,” he said.