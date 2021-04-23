Pune civic body to start second dedicated Covid hospital in Baner

Patients with oxygen support wait outside the Jumbo COVID-19 hospital in Shivajinagar due to non availability of bed on Thursday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

After successfully setting up and running a state-of-the-art dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Baner, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to start a second such facility in the area to cater to the rising demand for beds for Covid-19 patients.

“The PMC will soon be starting another DCH in Baner which will have a capacity of 200 beds. There will be 150 oxygen beds and 50 ICU beds for Covid patients,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

In August last year, the PMC started the first dedicated Covid hospital in a vacant civic building in Baner having a capacity of 314 beds, including 270 oxygen beds and 44 ICU beds. The capacity of the hospital has now been increased to 334 beds with 280 oxygen beds, 24 ICU beds without ventilators and 30 ICU beds with ventilators.

It was set up with the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of private companies in the city that provided help in setting up state of the art health infrastructure for the hospital while it is run through a private agency.

The hospital has been running continuously since its inauguration even during there was slowdown in the surge. The PMC had preferred to treat patients at the DCH in Baner by shifting patients from jumbo hospital and other civic hospitals when the number of patients had reduced.

The new DCH will be set up on Survey number 33 in Baner in a month, Mohol said adding this hospital would be set up with funding from the Mayor fund and CSR initiative.

The PMC has been struggling to manage beds for Covid19 patients in the city and have been working hard to increase capacity in government as well as private hospitals. It has asked a few private hospitals to treat only Covid patients considering the increase of patients in the city since February. Also, the remaining private hospitals have been directed to provide 80 per cent of its operational beds for treatment of covid patients.

It had to restart the jumbo hospital in CoEP grounds after the admission for patients was stopped in January. The contract for running the hospital was extended by three months and presently it was running with a capacity of 700 beds which is the largest in the city. The PMC has also taken over the ESI hospital and run it on its own for treatment of Covid19 patients.

The PMC has also urged the state government to increase the availability of beds in Sasson hospital to increase the overall bed capacity for treatment of Covid patients while ensuring no critical patient suffers due to shortage of beds.