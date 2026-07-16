Pune civic body to spend Rs 167.25 cr to redvelop 135.8 km road for Pune Grand Tour

In 2027, the second Pune Grand Tour will be held. The route has been finalised and it would pass through PMC limits. The road distance for the race will be 135.8 km. This includes 52.09 km of the roads developed for the first Pune Grand Tour and 83.66 km of new stretch.

Gearing up for the 2027 Pune Grand Tour international cycle race, the Pune civic body has decided to develop 135.8 km roads, including 83.66 km of new stretch of roads, to world-class standards. The race is scheduled in from January 26 to 31 next year.

The Pune Grand Tour was held for the first time in Pune early this year and was a big success considering the public response to it. The administration had to redevelop roads for the race as a precondition for holding the event.

In 2027, the second Pune Grand Tour will be held. The route has been finalised and it would pass through PMC limits. The road distance for the race will be 135.8 km. This includes 52.09 km of the roads developed for the first Pune Grand Tour and 83.66 km of new stretch.