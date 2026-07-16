Pune civic body to spend Rs 167.25 cr to redvelop 135.8 km road for Pune Grand Tour

83.66 km of new cycle race route

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneJul 16, 2026 01:32 AM IST
Pune Grand Tour international cycle race, Pune international cycle race, Pune cycle race, Pune Grand Tour, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsIn 2027, the second Pune Grand Tour will be held. The route has been finalised and it would pass through PMC limits. The road distance for the race will be 135.8 km. This includes 52.09 km of the roads developed for the first Pune Grand Tour and 83.66 km of new stretch.
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Gearing up for the 2027 Pune Grand Tour international cycle race, the Pune civic body has decided to develop 135.8 km roads, including 83.66 km of new stretch of roads, to world-class standards. The race is scheduled in from January 26 to 31 next year.

The Pune Grand Tour was held for the first time in Pune early this year and was a big success considering the public response to it. The administration had to redevelop roads for the race as a precondition for holding the event.

In 2027, the second Pune Grand Tour will be held. The route has been finalised and it would pass through PMC limits. The road distance for the race will be 135.8 km. This includes 52.09 km of the roads developed for the first Pune Grand Tour and 83.66 km of new stretch.

“The redevelopment of the roads for the race route will be done at an estimated expenditure of Rs 167.25 crore. This work would be done in four packages for efficient and quality work that matches international standards,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, City Engineer of PMC.

In Package 1, roads in Aundh, Baner, Pashan, University and Rangehills will be redeveloped while in Package 2 the redevelopment of Senapati Bapat Road, Kothrud, Karve Nagar, Sinhagad Road, Parvati Payatha, Sarasbaug and Khadakwasla will be done.

In Package 3, the redevelopment of roads in central part of city in Peth Area will be redeveloped along with the roads of Shivadarshan, Gangadham, Kondhwa, Bhavani Peth, Camp and Yewalewadi.

Similarly, Package 4 will include redevelopment of roads of Bhairoba Nala, Magarpatta, Mundwa, North Main Road, Vidhan Bhavan, Ganeshkhind Road, Fergusson College and Deccan.

 

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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