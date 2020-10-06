Pune civic body to sign MoUs for setting up medical college

A proposal will now be submitted to the Medical Council of India for permission to start the medical college.

With the Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) asking the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to get the requisite approval for starting its medical college, the civic body on Tuesday decided to sign a memorandum of understanding with the PMC Medical Education Trust to get the necessary infrastructure for setting up its medical college.

The PMC had formed the PMC Medical Education Trust after the state government approved it in May. It had applied to MUHS for the affiliation certificate for the college in August. A proposal will now be submitted to the Medical Council of India for permission to start the medical college.

The MUHS asked the PMC to sign MoUs to set up infrastructure for the college, in order to get the affiliation certificate. “There wi;; be three MoUs between the PMC and its Medical Education Trust for requisite infrastructure for the medical college. The standing committee has given permission for it,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the civic standing committee.

