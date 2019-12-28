Pune civic body to set up children’s library in six civic gardens on pilot basis

BJP corporator Jyotsana Ekbote had tabled a resolution a few months ago. (File) BJP corporator Jyotsana Ekbote had tabled a resolution a few months ago. (File)

To promote the habit of reading among children and to help them get rid of mobile phone addiction, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start children’s library in six of its gardens in the city on a pilot basis.

BJP corporator Jyotsana Ekbote had tabled a resolution a few months ago in the city women and child welfare committee, urging the PMC to set up children’s libraries in civic gardens. “Children today are more into chatting on cellphones and browsing the Internet. Video games and chatting are no longer tools of entertainment, but have become an addiction,” she said.

Ekbote is the chairperson of management committees of various schools and colleges of Progressive Education Society. She is also a former professor of Zoology in Fergusson college.

“Reading books and newspaper for information and knowledge has become outdated for the new generation,” she said. “This has an adverse impact on their physical and mental health, which parents often don’t realise… The habit of reading is fast disappearing among children. The PMC should work towards inculcating the habit of reading among children by setting up libraries in civic gardens,” Ekbote added.

The committee on December 19 gave its nod to set up children’s libraries on a pilot basis in six civic gardens — Sambhaji Garden on J M Road, Murkute Garden in Baner, Sant Rohidas Garden in Bhavani Peth, Shahu Garden in Somwar Peth, Sinhagad Vikas Garden in Vadgaon Budhruk and Hutatma Smarak in Phule Nagar.

Earlier, the committee had approved the proposal and forwarded it to the social welfare department for implementation. However, the social welfare department forwarded the same to the garden department, saying it pertained to the latter.

Chief Garden Superintendent Ashok Ghorpade said there are a total of 199 civic gardens in the city and the garden department does not operate a library in any of them. “The civic department has no objection to set up children’s library in civic gardens if the social welfare department develops the necessary facilities and carries out their management,” he said, adding that the committee could give directions for the same to the social welfare department.

