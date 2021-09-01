Pune civic body to restart Jumbo facility to tackle rising Covid-19 cases

Citing the rising number of Covid patients in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to run the 800-bed Jumbo hospital at CoEP ground in the city for three more months.

“The civic administration proposal to extend the contract of various agencies running the Jumbo hospital has been approved. It will be for three months from the date of reopening of the hospital which is presently closed for admission of patients,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

“A situation has arisen wherein there is a possibility of a third wave of Covid in the city. The number of Covid patients in the city is increasing every day. The contract for running the Jumbo hospital ended on June 30 after there was decline in active cases and spread of infection. The hospital function was suspended but the infrastructure was kept intact for future needs,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Considering the increasing number of patients, he said the further spread of Covid-19 cannot be ruled out in the city and it has become necessary to take steps for containing it.

&– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

;

Last year, the state government had decided to start a Jumbo hospital in the city on the lines of that in Mumbai and Delhi to cater to the increasing number of Covid patients. The 800-bed hospital has 600 Oxygen beds, 100 ICU beds, and 100 HDU beds. It is equipped with all necessary equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of patients along with a dispensary. The treatment is free of cost and the PMC has been incurring the expenditure of the hospital.

On August 31, the PMC registered four Covid deaths taking the toll to 8,926. There was an addition of 243 new patients while 208 of them were cured. The active cases in the city are 2,265.