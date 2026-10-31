Pune civic body to erect 100-foot tall saffron flag at Sinhagad fort

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A 100-foot tall saffron flag will be erected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Sinhagad Fort in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire.
The Municipal Corporation has made a provision of Rs 1 crore for this project with plans to erect a flagpole, beautify the area and maintain the flag permanently.
“However, since Sinhagad Fort is outside the geographical limits of the Municipal Corporation, the approval of the general body have to be obtained for this work as per provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act,” said Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale.
Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram had tabled the proposal in the Standing Committee. “Considering the historical and cultural importance of Sinhagad Fort, the administration has taken the stand that erecting a grand saffron flag at this place will not only boost tourism but enhance the sense of historical identity and pride among the citizens,” he said
A site inspection was conducted at Sinhagad on September 11. After this, a place was decided to erect a flagpole in the tourist accommodation area owned by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.
In the budget of the Pune civic body for 2026-27, a provision of Rs 100 lakh is available with the Building Department for this work. Earlier in 2014, the Municipal Corporation had beautified the tomb of Narveer Tanaji Malusare at Sinhagad after the approval of the Standing Committee and the general body. This work was completed in 2019.