Pune civic body to erect 100-foot tall saffron flag at Sinhagad fort

A 100-foot tall saffron flag will be erected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Sinhagad Fort in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire.

The Municipal Corporation has made a provision of Rs 1 crore for this project with plans to erect a flagpole, beautify the area and maintain the flag permanently.

“However, since Sinhagad Fort is outside the geographical limits of the Municipal Corporation, the approval of the general body have to be obtained for this work as per provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act,” said Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram had tabled the proposal in the Standing Committee. “Considering the historical and cultural importance of Sinhagad Fort, the administration has taken the stand that erecting a grand saffron flag at this place will not only boost tourism but enhance the sense of historical identity and pride among the citizens,” he said