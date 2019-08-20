Pune civic body to appoint trust to run its Rs 622-crore medical college

After a long deliberation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday finalised the decision to set up its own medical college by spending Rs 622 crore. The civic body will appoint a trust to run the college. The civic standing committee on Monday approved the civic administration’s proposal to set up a trust to run the proposed civic medical college and incur total expenditure of Rs 622 crore for seven years to start the college.

The Ahmedabad-based INI Design Studio Pvt Ltd was appointed as the consultant for the PMC to start its medical and nursing college and teaching hospital. The firm recently made a presentation to the civic administration and office-bearers on the proposed project and the feasibility report. “The civic administration had provided three options to set up the civic medical college, to be named after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While the first two options were ruled out, the last option wherein the PMC will set up the medical college and form a trust to run it has been accepted,” said Sunil Kamble, chairperson of the standing committee.

The medical education trust will be an independent body, which will run the college by raising funds through fees and nominal treatment charges from patients, he said. The PMC will not have any burden of looking after day-to-day activities of the medical college and all the appointments for the medical college will be made by the trust, Kamble added.

The PMC will construct the building and provide necessary infrastructure for the hospital, Kamble said, adding if permissions from various government authorities are sought on time, the college will be ready to start from the academic year 2021. While the city mayor, PMC standing committee chairperson, municipal commissioner, additional municipal commissioner, civic health chief, medical superintendent, dean of medical college, leader of the House in the PMC and the Opposition leader will be among the trustees of the proposed trust, the governing body and executive committee of the trust will include office-bearers and officers of the civic body.

Kamble said the civic body’s plan to start its own medical college emerged from the fact that many patients receiving treatment in civic hospitals had to be transferred to Sassoon General Hospital, which is connected to B J Medical College. “There are two big civic hospitals, 18 maternity homes and 47 Out Patient Departments (OPD). The urban poor avail various medical facilities in the civic hospital where most of the treatment facility is available. However, the facilities available in the medical colleges are not present at civic hospitals and so patients have to be referred to Sassoon hospital, which is already burdened,” said Kamble.

The college would be set up in 10 acres on the premises of Naidu hospital.