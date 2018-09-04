Pune civic body set to launch drive against pig menace

On Monday, Shiv Sena corporator Sachin Bhosale took a pig with him to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s medical health officer’s office to protest the Pig menace in Thergaon area. (Representational Image) On Monday, Shiv Sena corporator Sachin Bhosale took a pig with him to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s medical health officer’s office to protest the Pig menace in Thergaon area. (Representational Image)

With pig menace on the rise in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to take up a special drive soon to make the city free of the animals.

“The pig menace has been increasing and it has to be tackled effectively. All civic departments have been pressed into service to resolve the issue,” said Sheetal Ugale-Teli, the additional municipal commissioner.

On Monday, Shiv Sena corporator Sachin Bhosale took a pig with him to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s medical health officer’s office to protest the Pig menace in Thergaon area. The PMC will issue a public notice appealing to owners of pigs asking them to shift the animals out of the city limits or the civic administration would pick them up, she said. She said the PMC has also spoken to the slaughter house at Deonar in Mumbai for handling more animals, which would be sent to it by the civic body. “The PMC drive will be across the city and all pigs picked up from various parts of the city would be sent to the slaughter house at Deonar,” she said.

The PMC has appointed an agency for three years to pick up pigs from the city. Ugale-Teli said: “We had urged the agency to pick up as many pigs as it can for which the civic body would be paying. But they have not been able to catch many pigs. The agency would now work in the three ward office areas in the central part of the city while the civic staff would be catching pigs in the remaining 12 ward office areas.”

The civic health department has been allowed to purchase nets to catch the animals, solid waste management department and ward offices would be providing the required staff, the vehicle department would provide the facility to transport the pigs caught from the city to Deonar, she said.

She said there is no exact figure regarding the number of pigs in the city but the drive would continue till the city is free of pigs.

