Pune civic body ropes in junior engineers from other govt depts for Covid containment work

In its effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started acquiring the services of staff from other government departments for the implementation of containment plan in the civic jurisdiction.

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the civic jurisdiction. The PMC is taking steps at various levels to contain the disease,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

Agarwal said the PMC had started acquiring the services of junior engineers working at various government offices in the district for the work of bringing the pandemic in control, under the powers of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

She also said those who did not report to their deputed posts or “neglect their duty” will face legal action. A total of 69 junior engineers of various government offices have been roped in by the PMC for Covid-related work. They are from public works department, hydroelectric project and quality control, hydrology project, national highway circle, Pune Zilla Parishad, irrigation department, Panchayat Samiti of Ambegaon, irrigation research division, national highways, Lonavala Municipal Council, Pune University, Maharashtra State Electricity Development Corporation Ltd (MSEDCL), National Institute of Post Harvest Technology (NIPHT), Ground Survey Development Authority (GSDA), Panchayat Samiti of Indapur and Baramati, Government Milk Scheme in Shivajinagar and the forest department.

Volunteers step up

Agarwal said the PMC has started deputing volunteers from among the public to join the civic body in the effort to contain the pandemic. The civic body has appealed to social organisations and public, and some have even responded. Five of them have been appointed at the central stores department of the PMC.

The five volunteers should join work within 24 hours and they are being appointed on the basis of information in application stating that they want to do voluntary work. They are being appointed till the disease was brought under control and will be working without any remuneration or allowance, Agarwal said.

She said it was also made clear that the deputation now will not give the volunteer to stake a claim for any civic post later, and that the volunteer will get a weekly-off.

If the work of the volunteer did not meet expectations, the PMC will discontinue their services. The PMC will provide volunteers with masks, caps and sanitisers, she added.

Additional category of shops to open

The PMC on Tuesday permitted opening an additional category of stores in no-containment zones. From now on, laundry, stationery stores, stores providing raw material for medical items will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Items related to repair of vehicles, items required for home and selling of readymade furniture will be open on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier, the PMC had declared shops selling electronic equipment, computer, mobile phones, electrical items and utensils will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Motor garage, hardware stores, shops selling plumbing equipment, construction material, garment and dairy shops were allowed to open on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

However, the shops will be open from 7 am to 7 pm and people will have to observe social distancing norms. Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said more shops will be included for reopening in no-containment zone as per the situation.

