Pune civic body reduces number of containment zones to 59

In the new list, five new zones were added, while 17 zones that were there earlier were removed. (Representational)

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday revised the list of containment zones, reducing the number to 59 from 71, which was the total declared two weeks ago.

On September 19, the PMC had reduced the number of containment zones from 74 to 71, including 17 new areas and dropping 20 areas from the previous list.

In the new list, five new zones were added, while 17 zones that were there earlier were removed.

Based on the registration of new Covid-19 patients across the city, the administration declared five new containment zones in the city, including three in Shivajinagar – part of Shivajinagar Gaothan, Bahiratwadi and Police Line buildings in Gokhalenagar, part of Nilanjali society in Kalyaninagar, and Dudhanenagar area in Karvenagar.

According to the PMC, the new zones will be sealed by barricading the roads to stop free movement of public coming in and out. Barricades will be removed in areas that are no longer containment zones.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.