Pune: Civic body receives 6,500 applications for 32 temporary posts of junior civil engineers

As many as 6,500 applications have been received by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for 32 posts of junior civil engineers who would be appointed for a temporary period of six months. Officials said the overwhelming response for temporary jobs reflects the extent of unemployment among engineers.

PCMC had put out online advertisements for 168 posts in different departments. Officials said for the 168 posts they have received 13,387 applications. “The last date for submission of applications has been extended to September 24. The earlier deadline was September 17,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Subash Ingale told The Indian Express.

The posts for which applications have been invited include veterinary officers (four posts), garden officers (eight), assistant garden officers (eight), junior civil engineers (32), supervisors (20), licence inspectors (40), inspectors (16), health assistants (16), livestock supervisors (four), animal keepers (four) and gardeners (four).

PCMC has received 1,485 applications for the posts of supervisors. The third highest number of applications of 1,340 have been received for licence inspectors. Even for the posts of gardeners, 1,107 applications have been received.

“Since we had advertised the posts online, we have received applications from across Maharashtra. It is clear that many are in search of jobs even if they are for a short period of time. During the pandemic, several people lost their jobs,” Ingale said.

He added, “Compared to the number of engineering graduates being churned out every year, the availability of jobs for them seems to be much less.” PCMC has promised a monthly salary of Rs 35,000 to civil engineers. Officials said PCMC needs a large number of civil engineers for its ongoing development works across the industrial city.

The PCMC administration said there will be no examination for the aspirants. “They will be selected only on merit on the basis of their qualifications and marks. Both freshers and experienced will be considered,” he said.

Ingale added, “After six months, the municipal commissioner will take a decision whether to renew the contract of an individual or discontinue his or her service,” he said.

The administration said the list of selected candidates will be published online.