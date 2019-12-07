Pune civic body promises stringent implementation of ‘spot fine’ policy for dumping waste

The PMC also clarified that commercial establishments and shops will also be held responsible if waste is found dumped in their premises. (Express photo) The PMC also clarified that commercial establishments and shops will also be held responsible if waste is found dumped in their premises. (Express photo)

A year after the state government directed civic bodies to implement ‘spot fines’ on those found dumping waste in the open, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday directed officials to start implementing the provision as per the state’s Solid Waste Management policy.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the Union government had framed the Solid Waste Management rules back in 2016 and the PMC has been implementing them effectively in the city. The PMC also clarified that commercial establishments and shops will also be held responsible if waste is found dumped in their premises. “The concerned civic staff should effectively implement the spot fine for those violating the rules,” said Rao.

As per the decision, a residential property owner will be fined Rs 500 for hoarding or dumping waste in an open space within their premises. Repeat offenders will have to pay Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 for the second and third violation. Non-residential property owners or organisations will be fined Rs 1,000 in the first instant, and repeat offenders will have to pay Rs 1,500 and then Rs 2,000. Industries will be fined Rs 2,000 for the first violation, and the fine will increase to Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 for repeated violations.

Last year, the state government had also asked civic bodies to fine those found responsible for making the streets dirty, spitting in public place, and urinating and defecating in the open.

The PMC has been under criticism for its drastic plunge in the Swachh survey rankings, when it fell from 10th position in 2018 to 37th in 2019.

The civic body has been holding various public awareness campaigns to encourage cleanliness practices among citizens.

