Pune civic body plans carbon credit policy, eyes Rs 20 crore annual revenue

According to Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, if carbon credits are obtained from various environmentally friendly projects of the municipal corporation and sold, additional revenue can be generated every year.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneJul 17, 2026 05:04 PM IST
Pune municipal corporationThe Pune Mayor said that she proposes to use the fund generated from carbon credit policy for environment protection and citizen-oriented development works. (Express File photo)
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is exploring a carbon credit policy to create a new revenue stream while advancing environmental conservation. The civic body, which on Friday gave approval to a resolution to examine the proposal, estimates that selling carbon credits generated through eligible green projects could earn the corporation around Rs 20 crore annually.

“If carbon credits are obtained from various environmentally friendly projects of the municipal corporation and sold, additional revenue can be generated every year,” Mayor Manjusha Nagpure told The Indian Express on Friday.

According to the proposal, a separate carbon credit cell should be established in the Municipal Corporation. Also, a survey should be conducted to prepare a list of projects eligible for carbon credits in all departments.

The carbon credit policy allows the administration to earn revenue by selling carbon offsets generated through its green initiatives in national and international carbon markets. One carbon credit is earned when a project has reduced, avoided, or stored one metric tonne of greenhouse gases.

“The reduction in carbon emissions due to each project should be scientifically evaluated, and an official registration process should be started. The proposal also provides for the appointment of expert organizations or consultants for this work,” Mayor Nagpure said.

The municipal corporation has various projects related to solid waste management, sewage treatment plants, biogas projects, solar energy projects, LED street lights, e-bus services, tree plantation, construction and demolition waste recycling, sewage recycling, and energy conservation. These projects can provide an opportunity to obtain carbon credits by scientifically measuring the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The proposal states that the municipal corporation can then earn additional revenue by selling these carbon credits.

The Mayor said that he proposes to use the fund thus generated for environment protection and citizen-oriented development works.

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Also read | Delhi Cabinet clears carbon credit policy to monetise Capital’s green projects

According to PMC standing committee chairman Srinath Bhimale, the Central Government is also implementing various measures to reduce carbon emissions in the backdrop of problems arising due to climate change, increasing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions at the global level. “Thus, local self-government bodies have expressed their interest in creating new sources of income through carbon credits,” Bhimale added.

The resolution tabled on Thursday suggested a policy be formulated to spend the funds received from the sale of carbon credits on environmental protection, sanitation, green energy, river revitalization, parks and citizen-oriented development works. It has demanded that a detailed report of this entire process be presented to the standing committee and the General Assembly within six months.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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