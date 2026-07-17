Pune civic body plans carbon credit policy, eyes Rs 20 crore annual revenue

The Pune Mayor said that she proposes to use the fund generated from carbon credit policy for environment protection and citizen-oriented development works. (Express File photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is exploring a carbon credit policy to create a new revenue stream while advancing environmental conservation. The civic body, which on Friday gave approval to a resolution to examine the proposal, estimates that selling carbon credits generated through eligible green projects could earn the corporation around Rs 20 crore annually.

“If carbon credits are obtained from various environmentally friendly projects of the municipal corporation and sold, additional revenue can be generated every year,” Mayor Manjusha Nagpure told The Indian Express on Friday.

According to the proposal, a separate carbon credit cell should be established in the Municipal Corporation. Also, a survey should be conducted to prepare a list of projects eligible for carbon credits in all departments.