Friday, Nov 11, 2022

After dogs, Pune civic body looks to get pet cats registered

Pune Municipal Corporation has been registering pet dogs and horses at its ward offices after recovering annual charges and documents for it.

While there is not much awareness among citizens to register their pet animals, PMC will urge the citizens to come forward to avoid any legal issues, said officials. (File)

Along with the process of registering pet dogs with the civic body, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to charge Rs 50 as annual license fee for registration of cats. However, its efforts to get pets registered with the civic body has not yielded much results as only 5,800 of the estimated one lakh pet dogs have been registered with the PMC.

“It is necessary for citizens to register their pet dogs, cats or horses with the civic body as per the law,” said Sarika Punde, veterinary officer of PMC. Punde added the decision to get pet cats registered was taken after the PMC received complaints of nuisance by pet cats in residential housing societies.

The civic body has been registering pet dogs and horses at its ward offices after recovering annual charges and documents for it. The documents include proof of residence of owners, vaccination certificates of pet animals and photographs of the animals.

Punde added, “The PMC has started an online facility for issuing licenses to pet dogs and a similar facility will be available for pet cats in the next few days.”

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:40:06 pm
