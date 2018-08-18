Pune civic body panel directs admin to take action against illegal hoardings, hawkers

Biometric survey of 28,252 hawkers has already been conducted. Biometric survey of 28,252 hawkers has already been conducted.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee on Friday directed the civic administration to take action against illegal hoardings across the city.

The issue was raised by corporators Chandbi Nadaf, Rajashree Kale and Vishal Dhanawde.

“Illegal hoardings have come up in the city, violating the directives the Bombay High Court and the National Green Tribunal. The civic administration has been asked to take action against them,” said Yogesh Mulick, chairperson of the standing committee. There are 1,874 hoardings in the city that are legal, while 110 hoardings have been identified as illegal, he said, adding, the proposal to give permission for new hoardings in the city was postponed.

As per the civic administration, the permission for new hoardings would increase the civic revenue by Rs 20 crore, which is presently Rs 7.66 crore.

In another decision, the PMC standing committee gave a green signal to the civic administration for initiating action against illegal hawkers, causing problems to traffic in the city.

The hawkers law of union government and the hawkers scheme of state government is being implemented in the city under which the biometric survey of hawkers has been conducted by the PMC.

The biometric survey of 28,252 hawkers has been conducted, while 21,032 have been registered with the civic body so far.

The PMC has issued certificate to 20,865 hawkers. The remaining could not be issued certificates as they have not submitted necessary documents or are not doing any business now.

To deal with the assessment and rehabilitation of hawkers, the city has been divided into five zones. There are 9,411 hawkers in first three zones. At least 420 hawking locations across the city have been identified to rehabilitate these hawkers.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App