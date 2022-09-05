scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Pune: Civic body makes it mandatory for new buildings to have EV charging facilities

As per the new rules, buildings to be constructed for commercial use, educational institutes, hospitals and Information Technology (IT) parks, among others, having more than 50 immovable parking slots for four wheelers, should provide 25 per cent parking space for electric vehicles.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued an order Friday implementing the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 in Pune. (File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made it mandatory for all new buildings in the city to have electric charging facilities in their parking areas.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued an order Friday implementing the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 in Pune. “The condition of seeking additional electric load from the power utility for setting up electric vehicle charging stations in the building is being laid while giving permission for all the new buildings from July 15 onwards,” Kumar said.

“If there are more than 20 immovable parking spaces for four wheelers in a residential building, then at least 20 per cent of them should have electric charging points,” he added.

As per the new rules, buildings to be constructed for commercial use, educational institutes, hospitals and Information Technology (IT) parks, among others, having more than 50 immovable parking slots for four wheelers, should provide 25 per cent parking space for electric vehicles. The building owner should get the required additional power load sanctioned from the power utility, Kumar said.

The municipal commissioner said that existing buildings for non-residential purposes with more than 50 immovable parking slots for four wheelers have been urged to reserve 10 per cent parking space for electric vehicles (EVs), apart from setting up infrastructure for EV charging.

The PMC has also set up a dedicated cell to frame policy for promoting the use of electric vehicles in the city. It has decided to purchase or hire only electric vehicles, while the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has been provided with electric buses to ferry citizens.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 10:54:43 pm
