Pune civic body left with only 25,000 vaccine doses

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday said it had only 25,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses left for distribution to vaccination centres.

“The PMC has so far received 5,97,930 doses of Covid vaccines and has distributed 5,07,977 to centres for inoculation. Of the remaining 89,953 doses, 23,456 doses have been wasted while 41,497 doses are with vaccination centres. We have only 25,000 doses available for distribution,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

He said the PMC has been continuously scaling up vaccination to inoculate as many eligible citizens as possible. “At present, the PMC is administering 22,000 doses a day and plans to further scale it up,” Kumar said, adding there are a total of 125 vaccination centres in the city and more centres are planned to increase vaccination.

The municipal commissioner said it was possible that few centres in the city had no stock of doses left but they could collect it from the civic body, which has 25,000 doses available.

The PMC had administered as many as one lakh doses by March 9, he said. “The PMC has administered total of over 5 lakh doses by April 7. We have been able to increase vaccination from 1 lakh to 5 lakh in 30 days,” said Kumar.

The municipal commissioner said the PMC has scaled up testing for Covid-19 and was carrying out 20,000 tests a day. “There might be an increase in testing due to mandatory Covid-negative reports for all those allowed to work or commute during the restriction period. The PMC had made RT-PCR test reports mandatory but now even rapid antigen test can also be done by those allowed to work within the restriction period,” Kumar said, adding that the service of mobile testing vans can be used by factories for testing their employees before entering the workplace.

On the traders’ protesting against the shutting down of non-essential stores for a month, the municipal commissioner said a delegation of traders had met him with their demands. “But I explained to them the serious situation of Covid-19 in the city,” he said.

“I urge them to cooperate with the administration to implement the rules to contain the spread of Covid-19. The decision of shutting the stores has been taken by the state government and the PMC would issue orders as per the directions of the state government,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has set up 60 teams to strictly implement the restrictions imposed for containing Covid-19. Kumar said, “Police have been empowered to penalise local residents who are not wearing masks in public places. They would also be given powers to take action against citizens violating other restrictions.”

The PMC has till now fined 3.22 lakh local residents for not wearing masks and collected a fine of Rs 15,77 crore. Also, a fine of Rs 3 lakh has been collected from 2,015 local residents found spitting in public places and Rs 27 lakh from establishments violating the rules of sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.