Pune civic body to have country’s first sanitary waste recycling project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is all set to set up the country’s first sanitary waste recycling project through an environment-friendly scientific method.

“PMC has given permission to set up an environment-friendly sanitary waste recycle project to dispose of the waste generated in the city. It is the first in the country and possibly second in the world after Italy,” Hemant Rasane, the chairperson of the standing committee, said.

He added that the project would be run by Procter and Gamble for the first three years on a civic plot which is around 21,000 sq feet in area in Hadapsar at the existing waste disposal plant.

The project will have a shredder and boiler, Rasane said, while adding that the sanitary pads and diapers would be sanitised through steam and then cut into different sizes through a shredding machine. The plastic, cellulose and polymer separated from it would then be recycled.

“There will not be any rejected waste in the project. Also, the incinerator will not be used in the process,” Rasane said.

The project would handle 8 metric tons of sanitary waste every day which would be 25,000 metric ton every year.

A total of 7 metric tons of sanitary waste is generated in the city every day but only one-and-a-half metric tons gets collected separately. The remaining gets mixed and causes a health hazard to waste collectors.