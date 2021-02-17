Pune civic body holds general body meeting online, says no clarification from state government

The PMC did not to take up discussions on various civic proposals to avoid protests from opposition parties. (File)

Claiming that the state government has not clarified whether offline meetings of the general body are permitted, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday conducted an online meeting to elect corporators to the standing committee and education committee.

The PMC did not to take up discussions on various civic proposals to avoid protests from opposition parties.

Last week, opposition parties led by NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had alleged that the BJP was deliberately not allowing offline meetings of the general body despite all other activities being allowed in the city.

Leader of House Ganesh Bidkar had said on Monday that the general body meeting would be held online as the state government has failed to give clarification on the matter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ulhas Bagul claimed that the Bombay High Court has urged the state government to give reasons for not allowing offline general body meetings of civic bodies.

“The PMC should take reference of High Court directives, which has directed the state government to give orders to allow general body meetings of civic bodies in the state,” he said, adding that the directives were issued on Monday on a petition filed by corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.