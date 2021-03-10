Pune civic body gets applications from nearly 1,000 graduates for 240 intern posts under Urban Learning scheme

The maximum response has been received from civil engineers, who will get first-hand experience working on public infrastructure development. (The Urban Learning Internship Programme website)

The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP) of the Union government, which provides for internships in urban local bodies for fresh graduates from Indian universities, is turning out to be a good opportunity for those seeking on-field experience before taking up a professional career. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is all set to induct 240 interns in various civic departments, has received applications from nearly 1,000 fresh graduates, with two more days to go for the deadline for submitting applications on March 12.

“The PMC had tried to get intern doctors in its health department last year but the response was poor considering the remuneration offered to them… however, the response to the other departments has been very good,” said a civic officer.

The maximum response has been received from civil engineers, who will get first-hand experience working on public infrastructure development, he said.

The PMC has posted its demand for interns on https://internship.aicte-india.org/index.php.

The interns will work for 12 months and get a fixed remuneration.

There are 113 posts for civil engineers, 30 for electrical engineers, 17 for computer engineers and four for architects. The PMC is also looking for 67 BCom graduates for internships in various civic departments, six interns with mass communication degrees as content creators and two law graduates for the legal department.

The civic body has been working hard to cut its expenditure on administrative matters and getting interns instead of full-time employees would save money while ensuring there is no shortage of manpower.

The inclusion of new villages has already led to an increase in load on civic staff, said the civic officer, adding that these interns would be good support for the administration.