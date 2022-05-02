Pune: Civic body to offer free accommodation to garden dept staff inside parks

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide free accommodation to garden department staff willing to stay in residential facilities available in civic gardens. The decision has been purportedly taken to enhance the security of the parks.

The order signed by additional municipal commissioner Rivandra Binawade, however, stated that the employees will have to pay electricity and water charges.

The civic body has the custody of 170 gardens and there is a provision to accommodate one family in most of the gardens. Till now, the PMC was not paying house rent allowance (HRA) to employees staying in the residential quarters within civic gardens.

“Not many come forward to stay in residential premises provided in civic gardens owing to salary deductions between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 every month. Those staying in the gardens have also been expressing their displeasure over the deductions. Till now, only 43 families have availed the option of staying in the quarters located inside civic gardens,” said PMC garden superintendent Ashok Ghorpade.

He said the decision to provide free accommodation would encourage many families to stay inside the gardens, helping the PMC to protect and maintain the gardens more efficiently.

“The PMC has to appoint security guards in three shifts at the gardens to provide security to visitors as well as to keep a check on illegal activities. This is in addition to the gardening service provided by the staff of the garden department. If garden department staff stay in the residential quarters provided in the gardens, then there would be no need for security personnel in smaller gardens while fewer security staff would be sufficient for larger gardens,” Ghorpade said.

“We have sufficient staff in the garden department who can be asked to stay in the gardens,” he said, hinting that the civic body is contemplating to make it mandatory for some of its staff to stay in the residential facilities within the civic gardens.

The staff willing to avail the accommodation will have to submit a written pledge assuring their round-the-clock availability for maintaining and securing the gardens, the officer added.