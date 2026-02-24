Pune civic body footpath repair campaign comes under scanner of citizens group

In some places at model colony, he said the tiles on the footpaths were replaced last year and they are still in good condition but the taxpayers’ money was being wasted by replacing these tiles for no reason.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 24, 2026 10:55 PM IST
pmcAdditional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Diwate said the civic administration will not waste public funds and will ensure that footpaths in good conditions will not be reconstructed.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Footpath Repair Campaign launched by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under scanner as a citizens group has alleged that footpath tiles in perfect condition ‘are being replaced for no reason’.

“It is certainly welcome that the Pune Municipal Corporation has undertaken a footpath repair campaign. Pedestrians need to have safe and well-maintained sidewalks. The head of the municipal road department has announced that this campaign has started with the repair of footpaths in Model Colony,” said Vivek Velankar of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

In some places at model colony, he said the tiles on the footpaths were replaced last year and they are still in good condition but the taxpayers’ money was being wasted by replacing these tiles for no reason. “While the pavement repair campaign is expected to clear the pavement encroachments, install barriers to prevent vehicles from coming on the pavements, the industry of replacing these well-maintained tiles should be stopped,” said Velankar.

He said immediate attention should be given to this matter and give instructions to the concerned authorities to not waste perfectly good tiles or taxpayer funds.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Diwate said the civic administration will not waste public funds and will ensure that footpaths in good conditions will not be reconstructed.

Last week, the PMC launched a Special pavement repair campaign to provide walkable footpaths across the city.
It was started at Lakaki Road, Model Colony by the civic Road Department.

Under this campaign, obstacles such as electric poles, boards, DP boxes on the pavement will be removed.
Under the campaign, two roads from Lakaki Road, Thorat Chowk to Thapa in Shivajinagar area have been taken up on priority. “The footpaths at Lakaki road are taken as pilot and would be replicated across the city,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi links India-US trade deal to Epstein files and Adani case – ‘Sold the country'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell in The Bluff
The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments