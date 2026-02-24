Pune civic body footpath repair campaign comes under scanner of citizens group

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Diwate said the civic administration will not waste public funds and will ensure that footpaths in good conditions will not be reconstructed.

The Footpath Repair Campaign launched by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under scanner as a citizens group has alleged that footpath tiles in perfect condition ‘are being replaced for no reason’.

“It is certainly welcome that the Pune Municipal Corporation has undertaken a footpath repair campaign. Pedestrians need to have safe and well-maintained sidewalks. The head of the municipal road department has announced that this campaign has started with the repair of footpaths in Model Colony,” said Vivek Velankar of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

In some places at model colony, he said the tiles on the footpaths were replaced last year and they are still in good condition but the taxpayers’ money was being wasted by replacing these tiles for no reason. “While the pavement repair campaign is expected to clear the pavement encroachments, install barriers to prevent vehicles from coming on the pavements, the industry of replacing these well-maintained tiles should be stopped,” said Velankar.