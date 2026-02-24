Pune civic body footpath repair campaign comes under scanner of citizens group

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Footpath Repair Campaign launched by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under scanner as a citizens group has alleged that footpath tiles in perfect condition ‘are being replaced for no reason’.
“It is certainly welcome that the Pune Municipal Corporation has undertaken a footpath repair campaign. Pedestrians need to have safe and well-maintained sidewalks. The head of the municipal road department has announced that this campaign has started with the repair of footpaths in Model Colony,” said Vivek Velankar of Sajag Nagrik Manch.
In some places at model colony, he said the tiles on the footpaths were replaced last year and they are still in good condition but the taxpayers’ money was being wasted by replacing these tiles for no reason. “While the pavement repair campaign is expected to clear the pavement encroachments, install barriers to prevent vehicles from coming on the pavements, the industry of replacing these well-maintained tiles should be stopped,” said Velankar.
He said immediate attention should be given to this matter and give instructions to the concerned authorities to not waste perfectly good tiles or taxpayer funds.
Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Diwate said the civic administration will not waste public funds and will ensure that footpaths in good conditions will not be reconstructed.
Last week, the PMC launched a Special pavement repair campaign to provide walkable footpaths across the city.
It was started at Lakaki Road, Model Colony by the civic Road Department.
Under this campaign, obstacles such as electric poles, boards, DP boxes on the pavement will be removed.
Under the campaign, two roads from Lakaki Road, Thorat Chowk to Thapa in Shivajinagar area have been taken up on priority. “The footpaths at Lakaki road are taken as pilot and would be replicated across the city,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was upset by Benfica coach Jose Mourinho's remarks about Vinicius Junior's character, after the forward faced racial abuse in their Champions League game. UEFA has suspended Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni for the second leg, after he was accused of racially abusing Vinicius.