Pune: Civic body fines 2 firms over incorrect property tax bills

After finding discrepancies in the registration and mapping of properties in the city leading to incorrect property tax bills being delivered to citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has penalised two companies, entrusted with GIS mapping of properties, to the tune of Rs 2.84 crore.

The PMC had appointed SAAR IT Resource Pvt Ltd and Cyber Tech System and Software for carrying out GIS mapping of properties in the civic jurisdiction at the rate of Rs 339 per property. The agencies were supposed to verify the floor area of the property, register mobile number and email ids of the property owner, take a photo of the property and prepare a QR code for each property as per the old registration number and a new number of GIS mapping.

“The private companies have completed verification of only 15 per cent of the properties. It has also been noticed that incorrect status of properties was recorded by putting them in rented category as they were locked. Also, there was incomplete information collected on many properties. This has made residential property owners suffer as they lost 40 per cent of discount on property tax given to self-occupied houses. The private companies were fined a total of Rs 2.84 crore,” Ajeet Deshmukh, deputy municipal commissioner and in-charge of the civic property tax department, said.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state organiser and Pune working president, Vijay Kumbhar, said instead of blacklisting the SAAR IT Resources Pvt. Ltd (SAAR), which was accused by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) of rigging the tender process and fined an amount of Rs 1.26 crore, the PMC officials have repeatedly awarded tenders to this firm.

Due to the erroneous and shoddy GIS mapping by SAAR, many property tax holders of Pune couldn’t avail their rightful 40 per cent discount on tax and as a result, they received inflated bills for their properties, Kumbhar said, adding that the PMC’s Tax Collection Department has now acknowledged this blunder and has also imposed a monetary penalty on this company.

Kumbhar demanded that “criminal cases be filed against all those corrupt officials, belonging to the Tax Collection Department, Bill Auditing Division, Labour Welfare Department etc, who have approved tender(s) to SAAR IT Resources on several occasions. Also, this company should be immediately blacklisted. It’s the common citizen who, for many years, has borne the brunt of such corrupt practices adopted by PMC and company officials.”

In 2015, a complaint was lodged with the Competition Commission of India by Nagarik Chetna Manch alleging that the tender process of geo-mapping of trees within PMC limits was rigged and a tender worth Rs 9 crore was wrongly awarded to SAAR IT Resources Pvt. Ltd. In 2016, this same company, along with Cybertech, was awarded a contract of several crores for GIS mapping of 10 lakh properties within PMC limits. Although it was expected that this work would be done in 6 months, both SAAR and Cybertech took two full years but still did not complete the work. Moreover, the work, once done, allegedly had many inaccuracies.

Instead of blacklisting SAAR IT Resources Pvt. Ltd., which allegedly indulged in malpractices recurrently in the Tree Census and Geo Mapping of Properties, the PMC administration, in February 2022, awarded this company a contract to map hoardings in Pune.