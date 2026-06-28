Contract worker steals and sells Pune civic body’s property tax disk from server room

A major data security breach has come to light at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after a hard disk containing the sensitive property tax records of lakhs of Pune residents was stolen from the civic body’s highly restricted server room and sold.

Although the theft occurred on the evening of May 25, the PMC administration remained unaware of the security breach for 15 days. Following an internal inquiry and a comprehensive review of CCTV footage, investigators identified a maintenance worker deployed by an external contractor as the prime suspect. Upon interrogation, the worker confessed to formatting the storage device and selling it for personal financial gain.