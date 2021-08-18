Pune civic body directs action against stalls selling festive items on streets, footpaths

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all ward offices to take action against illegal stalls on streets and footpaths, days after it decided to keep the ten-day Ganesh festival a low key affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the directive, action will be taken against stalls selling Ganesh idols, items for prayer and rituals, snacks and other items used for the Ganesh festival and Raksha Bandhan. Further, a daily report on action taken will be submitted to the municipal commissioner.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Madhav Jagtap said open spaces of schools and grounds will be made available by the civic administration for sale of Ganesh idols and other items. “Those who want to put up stalls at open grounds for selling Ganesh idols or pooja items should approach the civic Land and Estate department for permission,” he said.

All ward offices have been asked to make open grounds available for erecting stalls 15 days ahead of the Ganesh festival. “The ward offices should not issue no objection certificate to any of the stalls coming up on streets and footpaths,” Jagtap said.

In a recently held meeting with Ganesh mandals along with civic and police officers, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the festival has to be celebrated in a simple way as there the fear of a third wave still lingers. For the second consecutive year, the PMC has banned processions and decorations for the grand celebration of the ten day festival in the city. Ganesh mandals too have agreed to keep the celebration simple.