Pune: Civet cat rescued from 30-feet-deep well in Junnar

In a strenuous one-hour long operation, a small Indian civet cat was rescued from a 30-feet-deep well by Wildlife SOS and officials of the state Forest Department at Hapusbag in Junnar division.

The animal was later released back into its natural habitat. The civet was first spotted by villagers, who contacted the Forest Department and Wildlife SOS.

A team of seven respondents from Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department went to the location with the necessary rescue equipment.

Due to the precarious nature of the rescue operation, a meticulous plan was set in motion. A trap cage tied to a rope was slowly lowered into the open well to safely extricate the civet cat from the well. After a quick medical examination, the civet cat was released back to its natural habitat.

The small Indian civet (Viverricula indica), also known as the Oriental civet, is native to South and Southeast Asia. It is commonly found in a wide range of habitats. This species is omnivorous and feeds on small rodents, birds, snakes, fruits, roots and carrion.

Protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the animal is often under threat due to high demand for its musk, pelt and meat. Their perineal gland secretes a waxy civet ‘musk’ that is used in perfumes and medicines.