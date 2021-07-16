Pune city’s seasonal rainfall at 23% deficit, light spells predicted today

Pune will see light rainfall post noon. Express photo by Ashish Kale. 17/06/2021 Pune.

Pune city will experience partly cloudy sky conditions on Friday with chances of light to moderate intensity rain (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

The MET department has also predicted ghat areas in the district to receive heavy spells today.

There is an east west shear-zone running across the State alongside the presence of a low pressure system over Vidarbha.

During the last 24-hours, very light to rainfall traces measuring 1.3mm – Shivajinagar, Lohegaon – 1.2mm and Pashan – 1.1mm were recorded on Friday.

The city’s seasonal rainfall continues to remain deficient, and as on Thursday, it stood at 23 per cent below normal.

On Friday, Pune city’s maximum temperature is forecast to be 30 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature (at 8.30am) on the day was 22.6 degrees.

