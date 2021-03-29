Pune This Weekend: Get set for virtual performances, art exhibitions and more

Artists Krushna Salunke and Aparajita Chakraborty will feature in NCPA-Citi Promising Artistes Series, and their performance will be streamed as part of an initiative by Mumbai-based NCPA-Citi Promising Artistes Series called NCPA-Citi Online Edition. The event also features the Symphony Orchestra of India and performances by Hariprasad Chaurasia, Vijay Ghate, Bhawani Shankar, Jayanti Gosher, Vivek Sonar and Debopriya Randive. On March 29, 30 and 31 on NCPA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The famous Surabhi Theatre, which is more than 135 years old, brings an online play, titled Bhaktha Prahlada, based on the mythological tale of a young boy with great faith. The play is in Telegu and will be streamed on BookMyShow on April 2, 9 pm. Tickets: Rs 100

Dolly must get what she wants — and usually does at home. When she enters a drama competition in Hindi, and has chosen to perform a classic on King Harishchandra, the overbearing Dolly has probably bitten more than she could chew. Dolly is not as good an actor as she thinks and Hindi is not a language she or any of her friends can speak. Watch the hilarious outcomes in Natak Mandali’s Parsi-Gujarat play, Becharo Behram, which will be streamed on BookMyShow on April 3, 12 pm. Tickets: Rs 300.

Vida Heydari Contemporary art gallery will host music composer Dreokt as part of their new initiative, called First Thursdays. Dreokt’s live performance will feature his signature ambient soundscapes with Intelligent Dance Music (IDM), overlaid with contemplative visual projections. The intimate evening, features tunes that draw on Entropy, a series of works by artist M. Pravat, who is exhibiting as part of Fugitive Dust. At VHC, Koregaon Park, on April 1, 7 pm. For reservations, contact: 85303 60888 and info@vhc.art.

Koregaon Park-based gallery The Monalisa Kalagram has organised “My Monalisa”, in which a number of artists present their ideas of the iconic woman with a mysterious smile. From Till April 11, 10 am-7.30 pm at The Monalisa Kalagram, Pingale Farms.

