Pune: City units of political parties gear up for Maharashtra polls

Political parties have started preparing for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Giving preference to youth, the Pune unit of the NCP has changed the heads of all its wings. “The party has decided to give an opportunity to new faces. This will further strengthen the party and ensure more party workers get responsibilities,” said city NCP chief Chetan Tupe.

The party has been careful with old hands, Tupe said, adding, “We have promoted all officebearers in the state executive committee to make most of their experience for the state unit.” He said these changes were made after a lot of deliberation and planning.

The Congress is expecting changes after Balasaheb Thorat took over as the Maharashtra Congress president, and five executive chiefs were appointed for each region in the state. “The changes in the state unit will help the party to bring back all its workers together and contest the state assembly elections with strength. We are expecting changes in the Pune unit to build a strong team for the elections,” said a Congress leader.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had won only one seat in the state while the NCP won four seats. Both parties are likely to continue their alliance against the BJP-Shiv Sena in the Assembly elections. In 2014, all four political parties had contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections independently.

The Shiv Sena has replaced its leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Sanjay Bhosale, with Prithviraj Sutar. The BJP has started its election preparation by launching a drive to increase its membership in the city. Party leaders have put up hoardings urging residents to join the BJP.