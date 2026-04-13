City Transformation committee to mark autorickshaw stands on 32 main roads of city

The district collectorate, Pune Municipal Corporation and city Police has established "Pune Transformation Committee" to effectively address the diverse and growing urban challenges facing Pune city.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneApr 13, 2026 10:19 PM IST
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has been directed to physically mark and designate specific locations for auto-rickshaw stands on major roads across Pune city.The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has been directed to physically mark and designate specific locations for auto-rickshaw stands on major roads across the city. (File Photo)
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In a bid to resolve the traffic issue across the city, the “City Transformation Committee” on Monday issued directives to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to physically mark and designate specific locations for auto-rickshaw stands on major roads across the city, as well as to undertake the removal of abandoned vehicles under “Mission 32” initiative to make the 32 roads encroachment free.

“For the 32 major traffic arteries in the city, the Committee directed the appointment of 32 officers each from the Municipal Corporation and the Police Department to serve as coordinators. These coordinators have been instructed to liaise with all relevant departments to monitor the progress of work aimed at resolving issues that impede traffic flow, and to submit a compliance report on all these matters prior to the next scheduled meeting,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

The district collectorate, Pune Municipal Corporation and city Police has established “Pune Transformation Committee” to effectively address the diverse and growing urban challenges facing Pune city, as well as to foster greater coordination among various government and semi-government agencies. The City Transformation Cell has been constituted to devise solutions for issues such as streamlining roads, water supply, drainage, and traffic flow within Pune, enhancing inter-departmental coordination, improving road infrastructure, and ensuring the city remains clean and aesthetically pleasing.

The committee meeting for the second time after being constituted in February focused on the development of 12 “missing link” roads in Pune city, addressing obstacles hindering these projects—such as issues related to land acquisition, encroachments, and land surveys.

The emphasis was placed on the missing links connecting Baner-Pashan, Wakad to Kaspate Vasti, Ambedkar Chowk to Rajaram Bridge, and the stretch from Rosary School to Tirupati Nagar in Warje.

The Committee also discussed with DCP Traffic Manoj Patill the implementation of ‘Pay & Park’ facilities on five key roads within Pune city.

On feeder pillars obstructing the footpaths of 32 specific roads, District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed the Chief Engineer of MSEDCL to ensure their immediate relocation.

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Also, the Municipal Commissioner issued directives to expedite the commencement of development work on 32 major roads across 32 newly merged villages within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. These roads—one per village—have been identified and finalised in coordination with the Police Department, in accordance with the city’s Revised Plan (RP) road network.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has identified various locations across the city prone to waterlogging during the monsoon season. Accordingly, the tender process for addressing these waterlogging issues is being completed zone-wise, and the necessary remedial works are being initiated across the respective zones.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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