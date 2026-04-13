City Transformation committee to mark autorickshaw stands on 32 main roads of city

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has been directed to physically mark and designate specific locations for auto-rickshaw stands on major roads across the city. (File Photo)

In a bid to resolve the traffic issue across the city, the “City Transformation Committee” on Monday issued directives to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to physically mark and designate specific locations for auto-rickshaw stands on major roads across the city, as well as to undertake the removal of abandoned vehicles under “Mission 32” initiative to make the 32 roads encroachment free.

“For the 32 major traffic arteries in the city, the Committee directed the appointment of 32 officers each from the Municipal Corporation and the Police Department to serve as coordinators. These coordinators have been instructed to liaise with all relevant departments to monitor the progress of work aimed at resolving issues that impede traffic flow, and to submit a compliance report on all these matters prior to the next scheduled meeting,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.