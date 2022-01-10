Pune city registers 4,029 fresh Covid cases; hospitalisation rate remains low

PUNE CITY on Sunday registered a daily positivity rate of 22.37 per cent with the addition of 4,029 new Covid cases. This took the active cases to 14,890 even as the civic administrations decide to ensure strict implementation of the new curbs. However, the hospitalisation rate continued to drop with only 5.48 per cent of total active cases taking treatment in the hospital.

There is also a small rise in those needing treatment in ICU — 39 patients are on ventilators and 134 on oxygen therapy. There was one death reported due to Covid which took the toll to 9,127. Presently, there are 526 ventilator beds and 3,983 oxygen beds vacant in city hospitals. The civic administration has decided to resume operation of the 800-bed jumbo Covid hospital in Shivajinagar in a phased manner. Patients are being treated in dedicated Covid hospital in Baner and Naidu hospital.

Meanwhile, the PMC and PCMC administration have decided to ensure strict implementation of Covid restrictions that come into force from midnight.

Schools and colleges would be closed for offline teaching till February 15 while swimming pools, wellness centres and spas would also remain closed. Weddings, and other public events will be restricted to 50 people while only 20 people are allowed for last rites.

Entertainment parks and playgrounds would be closed. Commercial as well as government establishments have been asked to work with 50 per cent staff. It is mandatory for all individuals to get fully vaccinated for travelling in public transport, visiting malls, theatres, restaurants, private and government offices.